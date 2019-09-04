ReddCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $179,683.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $36.70 million and $179,683.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Upbit, Bisq and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00776533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00019930 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00239412 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002207 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bittrex, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, Bisq, Upbit, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

