Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,404 People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,404 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 60,783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,464,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,359,000 after buying an additional 73,347 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 136,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 92,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,208,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBCT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 78,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.25.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $454.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

People’s United Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato sold 39,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $635,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,234,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBCT shares. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

