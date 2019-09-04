Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $45,000 in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 9.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,276,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,681,000 after buying an additional 1,200,483 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 52.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,805,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,363,000 after purchasing an additional 961,351 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $11,029,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 40.8% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,207,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,263,000 after purchasing an additional 349,990 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at $8,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

NYSE:OUT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.70. The company had a trading volume of 22,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94. Outfront Media Inc has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $459.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.73 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.85.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.