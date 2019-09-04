Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $63,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.06. 178,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,431,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $45.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 19.37%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. CLSA upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

