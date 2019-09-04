Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $187,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 126.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PNQI traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.35. The company had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,032. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.58. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $102.26 and a 1-year high of $144.17.

