Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 210 Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.71. The stock had a trading volume of 29,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,157. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $172.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nomura upped their price objective on Global Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Global Payments from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.74.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $99,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,529.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 10,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $1,666,148.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,069 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

