Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 320 Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 244.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSCH stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.80. 4,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,544. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.43.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

