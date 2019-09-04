Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,722 PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,183,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,071,000 after purchasing an additional 557,105 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Brent Boydston purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 25,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $192,710.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,672,292.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,305 shares of company stock valued at $903,726. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PGTI traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. PGT Innovations Inc has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.34 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.