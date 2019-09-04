Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 783 VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 783 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

In other VF news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,679,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 2,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $157,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,217.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VF in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 price objective on VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

NYSE VFC traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.90.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. VF’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.