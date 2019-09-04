Refereum Achieves Market Cap of $4.02 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Refereum has a total market cap of $4.02 million and $173,302.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Refereum has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, DDEX and Cobinhood.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Refereum Profile

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,078,025,187 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bibox, Cobinhood, Gate.io, IDEX, Upbit, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

