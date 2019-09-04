Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.68% of Regal Beloit worth $23,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 465.7% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 446,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,551,000 after acquiring an additional 367,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,413,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 28.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 137,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 561,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,984,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 1.3% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 284,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on RBC shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on Regal Beloit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Regal Beloit from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Regal Beloit stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,391. Regal Beloit Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.48.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $873.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.