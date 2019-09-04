Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL) Plans GBX 1.90 Dividend

Regional REIT Ltd (LON:RGL) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RGL stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.37) on Wednesday. Regional REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.81 million and a PE ratio of 5.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 105.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.44.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Monday.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.