Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.41

Shares of Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.41 and traded as low as $4.13. Reliv International shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 1,634 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41.

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Reliv International had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter.

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

