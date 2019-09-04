Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) will post $36.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.75 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $157.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.20 million to $158.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $202.38 million, with estimates ranging from $191.10 million to $213.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Repay.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Repay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

RPAY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. 820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,570. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87. Repay has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.64 and a beta of -0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Repay stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 240,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.74% of Repay at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

