Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $44.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY an industry rank of 159 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

NASDAQ RBCAA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.08. 170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,862. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.07 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

In other news, EVP Juan Montano sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $94,595.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,017.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 0.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

