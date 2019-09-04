Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.19.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $8,561,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 140.2% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 44.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 206.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 59.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $89.83. The stock had a trading volume of 802,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,915. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.80 and a 200 day moving average of $83.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.