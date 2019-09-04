Resimac Group (ASX:RMC) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Resimac Group Ltd (ASX:RMC)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.84 ($0.60) and last traded at A$0.83 ($0.59), 118,923 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.84 ($0.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,780.82, a quick ratio of 165.99 and a current ratio of 165.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.70. The firm has a market cap of $336.81 million and a P/E ratio of 10.25.

Resimac Group Company Profile (ASX:RMC)

Resimac Group Ltd, a non-bank financial institution, provides residential mortgage solutions in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Australian Lending Business, New Zealand Lending Business, and Paywise Business. It offers prime and specialist lending products; and home loans, loans for investors, land and construction loans, and bridging loans, as well as refinancing/debt consolidation services.

