Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $41.75

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.75 and traded as low as $40.43. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at $40.43, with a volume of 100 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $440.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$41.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

