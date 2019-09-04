Rio Tinto (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Trading 4.4% Higher

Rio Tinto Limited (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) shares traded up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $60.00, 2,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 515% from the average session volume of 355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.45.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.90.

Rio Tinto Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RTNTF)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

