RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Declares — Dividend of $0.09

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RMM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,800. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

