Rock 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,504.00 (RKT)

Rock (CURRENCY:RKT) traded 60.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Rock token can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. Rock has a total market cap of $6.51 million and $1,504.00 worth of Rock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rock has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00204801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.80 or 0.01253469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00085478 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00016851 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00019333 BTC.

Rock Token Profile

Rock’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Rock’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,253,525 tokens. The official website for Rock is gbx.gi. The Reddit community for Rock is /r/GBXCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rock’s official Twitter account is @GibBlockEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rock

Rock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

