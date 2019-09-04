Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,923,000 after buying an additional 65,039 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,217,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,362,000 after purchasing an additional 535,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.11 and a 200 day moving average of $124.73. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $96.99 and a 12 month high of $140.53.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.90.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

