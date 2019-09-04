Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $904,000 Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,590 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.7% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,409 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.2% during the second quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 62,697 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.79.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $42.44. The company had a trading volume of 869,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $42.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average is $40.55.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

