Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,566 Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. CWM LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 13,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $303,950.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 133,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,131. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $88,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 984,829 shares of company stock valued at $92,815,343.

NASDAQ CG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.70. 222,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,612. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91. The Carlyle Group LP has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.69.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Barclays started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

