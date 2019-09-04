Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 4,607 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $108.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.15.

Shares of PRU traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,302. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average is $95.97. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $106.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.