Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,420 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. AJO LP grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 8,653,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,144,000 after buying an additional 5,926,435 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 80.4% during the first quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,334,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,610 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 736.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,177 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 135.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,654,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 950,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $11,530,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.66. 45,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,509. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.03 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 56.84%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

