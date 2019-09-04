Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.80

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc (TSE:RSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.80 and traded as high as $5.36. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 74,227 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSI. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $560.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.79.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Director M. Dallas H. Ross sold 27,400 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.20, for a total transaction of C$142,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$444,095.60.

About Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

