Rubycoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.66 Million (RBY)

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Rubycoin has traded down 47.5% against the US dollar. Rubycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $65.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0607 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00019612 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004451 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Rubycoin Profile

Rubycoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,301,058 coins. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org.

Rubycoin Coin Trading

Rubycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

