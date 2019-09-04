Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Rudolph Technologies were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rudolph Technologies by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 24,654 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Rudolph Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Rudolph Technologies by 2,950.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Rudolph Technologies by 529.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Rudolph Technologies by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTEC. Dougherty & Co lowered Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of RTEC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.37. 3,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,336. The company has a market cap of $684.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 11.55%. Rudolph Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rudolph Technologies Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

