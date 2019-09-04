Ruff Reaches One Day Volume of $899,914.00 (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Ruff token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and DigiFinex. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $9.74 million and approximately $899,914.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ruff has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00206229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.09 or 0.01247167 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00085735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00016761 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00019506 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

