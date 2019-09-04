Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 62,687 Shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,687 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Weibo worth $26,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

WB traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $45.02. 171,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,475. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Weibo Corp has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.22.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Weibo had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Weibo Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Weibo in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.60 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on Weibo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.79.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

