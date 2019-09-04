Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 884,997 Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 884,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,096,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Pinterest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $80,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $216,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.53.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,241. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.45. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NASDAQ:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

