Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168,099 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Waste Connections worth $29,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $39,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 325.6% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 44.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 24.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WCN stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.80. 13,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,951. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.93. Waste Connections Inc has a 1-year low of $70.28 and a 1-year high of $97.93.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $541,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,746.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $1,262,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,100 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $4,766,745. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

