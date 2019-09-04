Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $24.50 Million Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,809,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599,107 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.93% of Seabridge Gold worth $24,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 6.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Seabridge Gold stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,293. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -63.38 and a beta of -0.02.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

