Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,191,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,264 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.31% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $26,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $9,961,189.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 44,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,021,995.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.96. 550,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.15. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

