Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 36.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 402,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230,680 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $25,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 21.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $66.56. 286,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average is $58.98. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. IHS Markit had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $3,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,328.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $1,619,699.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,830,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,483 shares of company stock worth $19,436,699 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

