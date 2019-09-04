Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Buys 22,500 Shares

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.03 per share, with a total value of $653,175.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,900,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,932,923.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Istar Inc. acquired 34,500 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $992,220.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Istar Inc. acquired 22,500 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $645,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Istar Inc. acquired 22,500 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.04 per share, with a total value of $653,400.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Istar Inc. acquired 40,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,140,800.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Istar Inc. acquired 9,730 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $324,398.20.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Istar Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.42 per share, with a total value of $501,300.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $333,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.05 per share, with a total value of $495,750.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $482,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.41 per share, with a total value of $486,150.00.

Shares of Safehold stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $28.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,137. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54. Safehold Inc has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $34.14.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. Safehold had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 4.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAFE. ValuEngine cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Safehold from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Safehold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Safehold by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

