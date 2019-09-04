Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $154.95

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $154.95 and last traded at $154.43, with a volume of 2655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.39.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAFM. Barclays set a $145.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.93. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $945.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.10 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 0.99%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 629.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,477,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

