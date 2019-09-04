SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. SAP posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $6.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. SAP had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 target price on SAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on SAP from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.63.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.52. 26,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,652. SAP has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $140.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 524.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,041,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,263 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 326.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,984 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SAP by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,653,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,406 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $76,517,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,489,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,266,000 after acquiring an additional 270,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

