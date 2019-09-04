Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $208,000 in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACIW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.50. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $35.86.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $297.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.55 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ACI Worldwide Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

ACIW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut ACI Worldwide from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

