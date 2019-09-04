Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $224,000 in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 59.6% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 140.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.66 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.85%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.