Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New $169,000 Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $115,333,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $66,831,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $21,168,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $20,073,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $12,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.84 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.17%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 89.41%.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $105,100. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.01 price objective on the stock. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

