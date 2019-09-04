Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voit & Company LLC grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 1,052.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 41,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,014. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.11.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 10,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $288,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel E. Sanchez sold 1,059 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $30,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,144 shares of company stock valued at $412,081 over the last three months. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

