Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Position Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,468,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $58,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 41.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 141.9% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,985,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,623,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

