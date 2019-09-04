Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,284 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $33,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.43. 1,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,215. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $57.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.40.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

