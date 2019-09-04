Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Announces — Dividend of $0.07

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0688 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.36. 272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,011. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $52.75 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.55.

