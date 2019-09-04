Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.73

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.73 and last traded at $51.71, with a volume of 119345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.66.

Several research firms have weighed in on STX. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average is $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 72.07%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.28%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,415,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,554,360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,486,841,000 after buying an additional 2,034,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,734,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $945,106,000 after buying an additional 221,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,857,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,637,000 after buying an additional 94,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,491,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $117,410,000 after buying an additional 717,007 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,036,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $95,982,000 after buying an additional 101,002 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

