Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Sealed Air has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Sealed Air has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 121.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.63 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

