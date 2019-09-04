SecureCoin Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (SRC)

SecureCoin (CURRENCY:SRC) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, SecureCoin has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. SecureCoin has a market cap of $13,259.00 and $12.00 worth of SecureCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SecureCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About SecureCoin

SecureCoin (CRYPTO:SRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2013. SecureCoin’s total supply is 10,560,768 coins. The official website for SecureCoin is www.securechain.com. SecureCoin’s official Twitter account is @securecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SecureCoin

SecureCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecureCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SecureCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SecureCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

