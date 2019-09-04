Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.91 Million

Brokerages forecast that Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) will report sales of $132.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Secureworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $133.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.74 million. Secureworks reported sales of $128.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full year sales of $539.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.98 million to $543.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $572.61 million, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $589.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Secureworks.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on SCWX. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded Secureworks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Secureworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on Secureworks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Secureworks by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. 10.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Secureworks stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.98. 4,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,843. Secureworks has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $981.00 million, a P/E ratio of -74.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

